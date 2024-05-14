Money
Why Motilal Oswal AMC’s Pratik Oswal prefers the Nifty 500 over the Nifty 50
Anil Poste , Neil Borate 7 min read 14 May 2024, 05:04 PM IST
Summary
- In an interview, the asset management firm’s head of passive funds shares his views on passive investments and the shift in interest from benchmark-based indices to more-broad based and thematic indices
Passive investments in India have seen significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing awareness and a growing investor preference for cost-effective and diversified investment options. The rise of passive investing can be attributed to the performance of benchmark indices like the Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE’s Sensex, which have outperformed many actively managed funds.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less