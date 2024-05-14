Why Motilal Oswal AMC’s Pratik Oswal prefers the Nifty 500 over the Nifty 50

Tell us about your micro-cap index fund. Is there a liquidity risk there?

Our micro-cap index is not very large; it’s about ₹1,000 crore. The stress test comes into play when the fund or the category is large. Micro-cap as a category is not as large as small-cap, and that’s why a lot of money is going in small-caps today. We don’t feel the need to have additional measures here. Also, as an index fund, our job is to replicate the index and nothing else, and we are doing that. The beauty of a micro-cap index fund is that the top 10 stocks have equally distributed weights, the top 10 companies are about 10% of even less of the overall index. It is almost like an equal-weight index; it is a well-designed index. As we observe, the volumes are growing there about 10-15x of what we have to buy on a daily basis. These flows are big enough and they are increasing. Post the fund launch, the weight average volumes have gone up 3x. Now, they have probably gone up more.