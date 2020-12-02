Will executed by a Muslim does not mandatorily need a probate

Assuming you are Hindu by faith, note that Hindu law recognizes two classes of property, (i) joint family property or HUF; and (ii) separate (self-acquired) property. As your query does not specify the nature of the property, our response is based on the assumption that the property was self-acquired property. Since your grandfather did not execute a will, his estate would devolve as per the laws of intestacy governed by the Indian Succession Act, 1925. Hence, for your grandfather’s estate, the class I legal heirs would broadly be his children (which includes your mother and your uncle); his widow (if she was alive at the time of his death); his mother (being your great maternal grandmother, who we assume is no longer alive); any children of a predeceased daughter or son (which would include you); and a few other categories which are rare. Each such class I legal heir will take an equal share in the property. Accordingly, if the property is self-acquired, you have the right to seek your equal share in it.