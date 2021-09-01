With today’s valuation, I am not really bullish on any sector: Nikhil Kamath

I think the problem is with how IPOs are being priced. None of these companies are leaving anything on the table for retail investors, especially tech IPOs such as CarTrade or Zomato. There are many savvy investors who come into these tech companies’ journeys early on–VCs (venture capitalists), and all these guys. And at the IPO stage, a lot of them offload a huge chunk of equity they have carried in the previous years, and they want the best buck for holding onto it and having invested early. So, I feel that all the IPOs that have been listed in the recent past are too expensive. They may be decent companies, but at the valuation that they’re listing at, it does not make sense to lock money for a week and hope I get a return. It doesn’t seem like it’s worth the hassle to enter a company that is so expensive just to go.