You can alter health plan’s sum insured at the time of renewal

In several cases, adjudicating authorities have reversed claim rejection if the policyholder’s non-disclosure would not have impacted the insurer’s underwriting decision. Declaration of other policies is important for financial underwriting. Insurers are generally comfortable to issue coverage up to 10 to 15 times of a person’s annual income. In your case, if the aggregate sum assured across all policies is less than the above threshold, you will have a strong footing to represent your claim to the insurance ombudsman. In any case, the company is obliged to pay the current fund value of the Ulip.