You can cancel multi-trip travel insurance in the middle of the term

It is imperative to have sufficient sum assured in your term plan so that your dependants get enough financial assistance in case of your premature demise. Given the economic inflation and the rise in the cost of goods and services, you should definitely top up your policy. To do so, you could invest in another term insurance plan as your current one might not allow enhancement of the sum assured. The premium of the policy is likely to be higher than what you paid 10 years ago. This is because premiums depend on age. The older you are, the higher would be the premium charged even if you are healthy and free of disease. However, the respite is that the general cost of term insurance has come down as compared with 10 years ago. So, while there may be an increase, it may be moderate.