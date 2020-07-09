You can withdraw previous PF corpus if current employer doesn’t support it

You can withdraw your PF with the previous organization as you are no longer in employment with them and your new organization does not support PF deduction. if you don’t withdraw the PF, it still continues to earn interest. At the same time, it will be taxable as there is no active contribution. The value of the PF at the time of leaving the previous organization is the exempt income as you have completed five years of service. Any income accrued over and above is taxable as income from other sources in the year of accrual.