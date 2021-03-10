Your sister can grant power of attorney to your mother or yourself

I am about to purchase a property in the village area of Santacruz East, Mumbai. It’s a landed property, and the owner died long back. The property tax, however, still comes in the landowner’s name. A house is built on that property where four individual flats are built. I am looking to purchase one of those flats. I have been told that houses in villages don’t require stamp duty and registration, but an agreement is enough for sale. Is this true? If not, then I would like to get the stamp duty registration done. How do I go about it?