Your tax is determined by residential status

I am an Indian resident who relocated to the UK in November as my wife is pursuing higher studies there. I got a Tier 2 general visa and will be in the UK for two-three years. I will continue to work for my current company in India. Will I need to declare my India income in the UK? I will be paying tax on my India income (salary plus rent received from a house I own) in India itself. If I remit some amount from my Indian account to my own or my wife’s UK account, will it be taxed?