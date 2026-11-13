Astro-tourism is on the rise in India: Travellers look beyond hills and beaches; how much does a ‘cosmic trip’ cost?

More travellers in India are planning holidays around what they can see after sunset. Hills and beaches still draw crowds, but dark skies offer another reason to travel. This growing interest in travelling to watch the night sky is called astro-tourism. The experience can be as simple as spotting the Milky Way with your own eyes.

In Ladakh, Hanle is home to India's first Dark Sky Reserve. The village sits above 4,500 metres and houses the Indian Astronomical Observatory. Limits on bright lights help keep the skies dark.

On clear nights, visitors can spot planets, star clusters and even meteor showers. Some homestays arrange stargazing sessions with local guides.

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Spiti Valley offers a mountain setting for stargazing. Remote villages like Kaza, Langza and Hikkim have little artificial lighting. Monasteries and prayer flags form part of the backdrop.

In summer, fewer clouds and drier air can improve visibility in Hanle and Spiti. That makes the season suitable for first-time stargazers and people who photograph the night sky.

The white salt flats of the Rann of Kutch offer a wide, open horizon. The flat landscape gives visitors an open view of the sky in every direction. Some local camps pair astronomy sessions with folk music.

In Kanha and Pench, visitors can watch the stars after a day of tracking tigers. Forest lodges often hold sessions in open clearings. Visitors may hear insects, rustling leaves, and distant animal calls as they look up.

Beginners can use a phone app to identify stars and planets. Binoculars can help them see more. Camps in Hanle, Spiti and Kutch offer guided telescope sessions and workshops on photographing stars. The trips also give travellers time to slow down and spend a quiet evening outdoors.

How much does a ‘cosmic trip’ cost? Shared trips from Leh to Pangong and Hanle cost about ₹20,000- ₹25,000 per person. A six-day package can include basic homestays and guided telescope viewing.

Groups of four to eight travellers share the vehicle and driver costs. Hanle is about 255 km from Leh. The rough mountain roads make transport a major expense.

A private trip of five to seven days can cost ₹40,000 to ₹60,000 per person. This estimate covers a private four-wheel drive and more flexible stops. Some custom trips are estimated at ₹45,000- ₹75,000 per person or more.

A private trip with advanced camera gear can cost ₹80,000 to ₹1.5 lakh or more. That budget allows extra days in case the weather changes.

Booked separately, homestays and guesthouses typically cost ₹1,500 to ₹3,000 per night. Local families run homestays and serve home-cooked meals. A private guided telescope session costs around ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 when booked separately.

Indian travellers can budget ₹400- ₹600 per person for permits. Local environmental fees are extra. Some packages include permit processing and guided viewing.

The budget can also include an extra ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 for unexpected expenses. That reserve can cover extra time in Leh to adjust to the altitude. It can also help cover the cost of backup oxygen, medicines, and warm layers.