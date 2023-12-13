Atal Pension Yojana subscribers count cross 6-crore mark; 79 lakh enrolments this fiscal. Check benefits, other details
Atal Pension Yojana (APY) was launched on 9 May 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide old age income security to Indian citizens, with a particular focus on the poor, underprivileged, and workers in the unorganised sectors
The total enrolment under the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) has crossed 6 crore, with over 79 lakh enrolments in the current Financial Year. This feat of bringing in the most vulnerable sections of society under the coverage of pension has been made possible with the untiring efforts of all banks.