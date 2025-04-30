ATM transaction charges to get costlier from May 1 — what you need to know

RBI has allowed banks to raise ATM cash withdrawal charges, effective May 1, 2025. But, customers can still make five free transactions at their bank ATMs, and three at other banks in metro areas. Here's what you need to know…                                      

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated30 Apr 2025, 02:45 PM IST
A customer uses an ATM machine to withdraw cash inside the SBI Nariman Point branch in Mumbai. RBI has allowed banks to hike charges on ATM transactions beyond the monthly limit to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>23/each from May 1.
A customer uses an ATM machine to withdraw cash inside the SBI Nariman Point branch in Mumbai. RBI has allowed banks to hike charges on ATM transactions beyond the monthly limit to ₹23/each from May 1. (Photographer: Sebastian Di Souza / Bloomberg News)

Customers alert! Your automated teller machine (ATM) transaction charges are set to get costlier from May 1 onwards, with banks increasing charges by 2, for all transactions over the montly limit.

This comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it would allow banks to increase ATM withdrawal charges for transactions exceeding the free usage. “Beyond the free transactions, a customer may be charged a maximum fee of 23 per transaction. This shall be effective from May 1, 2025,” RBI said in a circular on March 28.

The RBI's circular is applicable to all commercial banks, including regional rural banks (RRBs), co-operative banks, authorised ATM network operators, card payment network operators, and white label ATM operators.

Also Read | Bitcoin near $95k, investors hope for bull run — what’s ahead in May?

ATM Charges Hiked: How Much Costlier?

It will now cost you 23 per transaction from the earlier 21/each, on all transactions / withdrawals from bank ATMs beyond the monthly free use.

As of January 2025, there are 1,30,902 on-site ATMs and cash recycler machines (CRMs), and 85,804 off-site ATMs and CRMs, according to a PTI report.

Also Read | Akshaya Tritiya: Check offer and discounts for gold, silver from jewellers here

How Many Free ATM Transactions / Withdrawals Can I Make?

At present, the central bank permits five free monthly withdrawals from' ATMs of your own bank, and another three from other banks in metro cities. In non-metro cities, aside from the five free ATM transactions at your own bank, you get another five transactions at other banks.

Financial (money withdrawal, deposit, etc.) and non-financial transactions (checking balance, change of PIN, etc.) are included in the monthly free transactions — whether at your bank ATM or another bank's ATM.

Also Read | Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Why do people buy gold on this day? Why is it auspicious?

Are Only ATMs Affected by Hiked Charges?

No. According to the RBI circular, banks are also allowed to apply, mutatis mutandis, the charges hike to transactions done at CRMs (other than for cash deposit transactions).

Further, the circular also said the ATM interchange fee will be as decided by the ATM network. At present, interchange fee per transaction is 17 for financial transactions and 6 for non-financial transactions in all centres.

Also Read | Want to buy gold for Akshaya Tritiya? See if Dubai or India gives better rates…

Why Are ATM Charges Being Hiked?

The RBI periodically updates the number of free ATM transactions and maximum charges that can be applied on a customer beyond the mandatory free usage. This is part of that revision process.

“While this hike may burden frequent ATM users, it presents a significant opportunity for Business Correspondents (BCs) and digital-first players,” Shikhar Aggarwal, Chairman, BLS E-Services told PTI.

“With ATM withdrawals becoming costlier, customers — especially in rural and semi-urban areas — will increasingly turn to MicroATMs and BC networks, which remain fee-free for transactions,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Key Takeaways
  • ATM transaction charges will increase from ₹21 to ₹23 for withdrawals exceeding the free limit.
  • The RBI allows banks to apply this charge hike to both ATMs and cash recycler machines (CRMs).
  • Frequent ATM users may seek alternatives like MicroATMs and Business Correspondents to avoid fees.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyATM transaction charges to get costlier from May 1 — what you need to know
MoreLess
First Published:30 Apr 2025, 02:28 PM IST

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.