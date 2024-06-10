Attention doctors! You need insurance to cover medical errors

“Medico-legal cases tend to be complex, involving the health and life of the patients. Often, doctors are accused of poor outcomes, which are completely beyond their control. It is important to work with medico-legal experts, who have prior experience in responding to such cases," says Bondia. “Two specific aspects stand out. First, substantial loss mitigation can happen through pre-litigation intervention. Second, out-of-court settlement can help minimize protracted legal battle and linked reputational damage for the doctor. Both the aspects should be covered in the policy to ensure a smooth claims settlement experience."