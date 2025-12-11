Why December 2025 is the best car-buying window - there's more to it than GST cuts
Ashwin Moorthy 7 min read 11 Dec 2025, 02:43 pm IST
The Indian automotive sector is experiencing strong growth due to record festive sales and tax reforms. Year-end stock-clearances are expected to gain, with the GST cuts on small cars boosting affordability, leading to significant sales increases.
The Indian automotive sector is gearing up to end the calendar year on an exceptionally strong note, fuelled by a combination of record-breaking festive sales, favourable tax reforms and the onset of the traditional year-end stock-clearance period. This cocktail of conditions has created one of the most consumer-friendly buying windows in recent years—an opportunity amplified by the lasting impact of the recent goods and services tax rate cuts.
