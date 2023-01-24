Axis Bank falls 3% despite a 62% rise in Q3 profit; what should investors do now?

Nirmal Bang: "Axis Bank reported strong numbers for Q3FY23 ahead of our estimates. RoA/RoE came in at a multi-year high of 1.9 percent/19 percent. Profitability growth was led by margin expansion and higher-than-expected fee income. Calculated NIM expanded by 66bps YoY (27bps QoQ) to 4.1 percent on the back of a change in asset mix towards advances, declines in RIDF investments and an increase in the domestic loan book… Asset quality registered improvement, but gross delinquencies and credit costs were impacted by non-recurring/one-time prudent items. Despite all the stress indicators showing a sequential improvement, the bank sustained cumulative provisions coverage at 139 percent," stated the brokerage.