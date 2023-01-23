Axis Bank third-quarter profit jumps1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 04:23 PM IST
Net profit rose to 58.53 billion Indian rupees ($719.53 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31 from 36.14 billion rupees a year earlier, Mumbai-based Axis Bank said in an exchange filing.
(Reuters) - Indian private lender Axis Bank Ltd on Monday reported a 61.9% rise in quarterly profit, as strong loan growth boosted interest income.
