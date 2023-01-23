Axis Bank third-quarter profit jumps

1 min read . 04:23 PM IST

FILE PHOTO: A visitor watches an Axis Bank's advertisement at its corporate headquarters in Mumbai, India July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

Net profit rose to 58.53 billion Indian rupees ($719.53 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31 from 36.14 billion rupees a year earlier, Mumbai-based Axis Bank said in an exchange filing.