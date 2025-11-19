Ayurvedic hospitalization: Why insurers push back—and how to win claims
Ayurvedic treatment claims face closer scrutiny from insurers due to cost and necessity concerns. To increase approval chances, patients should provide detailed medical documentation, minimize hospital stays, and select accredited facilities.
Over the past few years, a friend has undergone Ayurvedic treatment for fluctuating blood pressure at a hospital in Kerala. Each year, the insurer pays the cost of a week’s hospitalization, but this time it demurred and rejected the claim, saying that the annual treatment seemed more for rest than a medical necessity. It is harder to get Ayurvedic claims through insurers.