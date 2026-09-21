AYUSH coverage in health insurance: 5 things to know about Ayurveda treatment; what’s covered, what’s not and more

More Indians are now choosing Ayurveda for treatment. But many still worry about hospital costs. Health insurance can greatly reduce this stress.
AYUSH health insurance is growing steadily across India. IRDAI AYUSH coverage has made this shift possible. Ayurveda is now more accessible and financially manageable. Still, successful claims depend on a few basics.
A common question is simple: Is Ayurvedic treatment covered by insurance? The answer is yes, but conditions apply. Here are 5 important things every patient should know.
Many health policies now include AYUSH treatment. This is mainly due to IRDAI AYUSH coverage. IRDAI has pushed insurers to treat AYUSH equally. This means Ayurveda is no longer a secondary option. Insurers are expected to cover it properly.
However, the treatment must be medically necessary. It should also happen in a recognised hospital. Coverage also depends on complete and correct documentation.
There are two simple ways to claim AYUSH benefits. Cashless claims work when the hospital is empanelled. The insurer pays the hospital directly after approval. Pre-authorisation is required for this cashless route.
Reimbursement works differently from cashless claims. Here, the patient pays first and later claims money back. This route needs complete bills and medical records. Always keeping documents ready makes claims smoother. Important papers include prescriptions, discharge summaries and bills.
Not every Ayurvedic centre qualifies for insurance claims. The hospital should be government-recognised. NABH accreditation adds more claim strength. It should also be within the insurer's network. The centre must be equipped for inpatient care.
It should have a qualified AYUSH physician supervising treatment. If the hospital does not meet these standards, claims may get rejected. So, checking hospital eligibility beforehand is very important.
There is a big difference between inpatient and outpatient care. Inpatient care means the patient stays admitted. This is usually well covered by insurance. Outpatient visits are often not covered easily.
This includes normal consultations and pharmacy purchases. Day visits without admission also fall outside coverage. So, for a strong Ayurvedic treatment insurance claim, admission matters a lot.
Insurance is meant for genuine medical treatment. It does not cover general wellness or relaxation. Spa-style therapies are usually excluded completely. Cosmetic procedures are also not covered. Experimental treatments face rejection, too.
According to Apollo AyurVid, commonly covered medical conditions include Skin conditions, stress-related issues, lifestyle-related illnesses, and metabolic disorders. Accepted conditions also include digestive issues, chronic musculoskeletal conditions and rehabilitative or restorative therapies.
Panchakarma (5-step detox) is covered, but only under certain conditions. It must be prescribed for a real medical reason. It should also involve proper inpatient admission. Claims from unrecognised centres often get denied.
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