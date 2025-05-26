Ayushman Vay Vandana card: ₹5 lakh health coverage for senior citizens above 70 years | Here are 10 steps to apply

Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana, a vertical under the state-backed health protection scheme Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), offers free medical coverage for senior citizens. The Ayushman Vay Vandana Card under the scheme provides health insurance coverage up to ₹5 lakh for all citizens above 70 years of age.

What is Vay Vandana card? The Vay Vandana card is a health card introduced in October 2024 for senior citizens under AB PM-JAY to access the benefits of the scheme. The cardholders can avail free healthcare services, including medical treatment in both government and private hospitals.

There is no income limit for the card, making individuals from all income levels to avail benefits from this scheme. Additionally, the card will cover the out-of-pocket expenses of senior citizens, according to a government statement on November 18, 2025.

The Ministry of Health shared a detailed video highlighting the steps to create the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card.

Step-by-step guide to get Ayushman Vay Vandana Card Check out the following steps to avail benefits under the Ayushman Vay Vandana card:

Step 1: On the Play Store app, download the Ayuhsman Bharat app.

Step 2: Choose the option to log in as a beneficiary or operator, depending on what is applicable.

Step 3: Enter required details such as captcha, mobile number, and mode of authentication and select Login.

Step 4: Fill in the details of the beneficiary, such as state and Aadhaar card details

Step 5: In case a beneficiary cannot be found, proceed with the eKYC process and provide consent for OTP.

Also Read | How to apply for the Ayushman Bharat Scheme in Delhi? Registration begins today

Step 6: Submit a declaration by filling required details in the necessary fields.

Step 7: Add the mobile number and OTP of the beneficiary.

Step 8: Enter details including category and PIN code.

Step 9: Enter details of the family members and submit.

Step 10: After the e-KYC is completed and approved, the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card can be downloaded.