Ayushman Vay Vandana card sees 10 lakh+ enrollments in 3 weeks: How to apply, benefits | Check details

  The Ayushman Vay Vandana Card has seen over 10 lakh enrollments from seniors aged 70 and above, with four lakh women applicants.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published17 Nov 2024, 12:36 PM IST
Over 10 lakh senior citizens aged 70 and above have enrolled for the newly launched Ayushman Vay Vandana Card, under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) health scheme, the Ministry of Health and Family welfare declared on Saturday.

Of the 10 lakh people who have enrolled for the card, around 60 per cent, that is four lakh are females. The numbers have been recorded within three weeks after PM Modi unveiled the card on October 29, stated the ministry.

The newly launched card has benefitted over 4,800 senior citizens aged 70 and above, including over 1,400 women, the ministry added.

What is the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card?

The card is a part of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY). The Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card allows its holders to access a wide range of healthcare services at both government and private hospitals that are part of the AB PMJAY network.

Ayushman Vay Vandana Card: Eligibility

The eligibility criteria for applying under this program are as follows:

1. The applicant must be a permanent resident of India.

2. The applicant must be aged 70 years or older.

Ayushman Vay Vandana Card: How to Apply

Having an Aadhaar card is must for those who wish to avail the facilities under the AB PM-JAY scheme. Here are the steps to apply for the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card online:

Step 1: Download Ayushman APP

Step 2: Click on Login as beneficiary

Step 3: Enter Captcha, enter mobile number and select the mode of authentication and enter captcha again’ and click Login.

Step 3: Enter beneficiary details, Aadhaar details

Step 4: If a beneficiary is not found, follow the process for eKYC. Give consent for OTP.

Step 5: Provide declaration as applicable, capture photo and fill all the additional application

Step 6: Enter beneficiary mobile number and OTP

Step 7: Fill in details of beneficiary such as category, PIN code.

Step 8: Add family members details and proceed to submit

Step 9: Once E-KYC is completed, one can download the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card after some time after approval.

Key Takeaways
  • The Ayushman Vay Vandana Card is designed specifically for senior citizens aged 70 and above.
  • The card facilitates access to healthcare services under the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY scheme.
  • The application process is straightforward, requiring an Aadhaar card and a few simple steps online.

First Published:17 Nov 2024, 12:36 PM IST
