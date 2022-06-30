Bajaj Finance hikes deposit rates, yet again

Bajaj Finance hikes deposit rates, yet again1 min read . 11:33 AM IST
- Bajaj Finance had also raised interest rates in May. Following the latest hike, interest rates are up 30-45 basis points across deposits of varied tenures from May
NEW DELHI: With inflation concerns looming large, the Reserve Bank of India hiked repo rate by 90 basis points to 4.9% in a short span of around two months. This has set off a series of deposit rate hikes by banks and NBFCs (non-banking finance companies).
NEW DELHI: With inflation concerns looming large, the Reserve Bank of India hiked repo rate by 90 basis points to 4.9% in a short span of around two months. This has set off a series of deposit rate hikes by banks and NBFCs (non-banking finance companies).
The latest one to do so is Bajaj Finance. The NBFC has raised the rates that it offers on deposits of up to ₹5 crore, across different tenures, effective July 1. It had also raised interest rates in May. Following the latest hike, interest rates are up 30-45 basis points across deposits of varied tenures from May.
The latest one to do so is Bajaj Finance. The NBFC has raised the rates that it offers on deposits of up to ₹5 crore, across different tenures, effective July 1. It had also raised interest rates in May. Following the latest hike, interest rates are up 30-45 basis points across deposits of varied tenures from May.
Bajaj Finance FDs are rated AAA/Stable by CRISIL, and AAA (Stable) by ICRA.
The interest rate on 12-23 months cumulative FD will go up from 5.75% to 6.2%. The rates on the non-cumulative FDs, too, have been raised – quarterly, half-yearly and annual interest pay-out options, for example, will now offer 6.06% (earlier 5.63%), 6.11% (earlier 5.67%) and 6.20% (earlier 5.75%), respectively.
Likewise, the 15-month special cumulative FD rate has been raised to 6.4% from 6% and that on the non-cumulative FD with quarterly, half-yearly and annual interest pay-out options has been raised to 6.25% (earlier 5.87%), 6.3% (earlier 5.91%) and 6.4% (earlier 6%), respectively.
Among Bajaj Finance’s cumulative FDs, the 44-month deposit offers the highest rate of 7.5%, up from the 7.2%. The 44-month non-cumulative FD with annual interest pay-out option also offers 7.5%, up from 7.2%.
Senior citizens enjoy higher rates on all FDs. They can earn 6.45% on the 12–23-month cumulative FD. This is up from the 6% that is being offered currently. The 44-month cumulative special FD offers the highest rate of interest of 7.75%, up from the earlier 7.45%.