Bandhan Bank shares surged over 5% on Monday's trade; here's why1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 10:59 AM IST
Brokerage houses, ICICI direct Research report and Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd have 'hold' rating for the stock, while Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd has 'neutral' rating for the stock.
Shares of Bandhan Bank Ltd surged over 5% on Monday's trade backed by good volumes. According to analysts, the stock was trading within a range since last few weeks.
