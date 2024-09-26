The anatomy of falling bank deposits—and how to arrest it
Summary
- The sharp decline in bank deposits signals shifts in customer behaviour, driven by changing saving habits and alternative investments. Reversing this trend will require banks to innovate deposit products and enhance customer engagement.
As India’s economy grows, the banking sector faces a pressing question: is the sluggish growth in Current Accounts & Savings Accounts (CASA) and deposits just a temporary dip, or the beginning of a deeper, long-term trend? With the country’s credit demand rising, the slowdown raises red flags for profitability and financial stability.