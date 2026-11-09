Bank Holiday, closed tomorrow 10 Nov 2026: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Belapur, Dehradun, Gangtok, Mumbai, Nagpur; here’s why

Bank Holiday, closed tomorrow 10 Nov 2026: Banks including the State Bank of India and HDFC Bank will be closed in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Belapur, Dehradun, Gangtok, Mumbai and Nagpur on Tuesday, 10 November.

According to Reserve Bank of India's rules, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe listed holidays and mandatory closure on second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday in a month. In-branch services are shut, but digital services (online net banking, app) will remain operational.

Usually, in addition to the common national and gazetted holidays, or weekend offs, banks in India could have local holidays and festivals off, as required. The central bank releases its annual, official bank holiday list in January. Please contact your nearest local bank branch for their confirmed holiday schedule for 2026.

Bank holiday tomorrow 10 November; here's why Banks will be closed for a total of 16 days this month, including state and regional holidays and weekend offs, as per the official RBI calendar for November. This includes weekend offs on November 1, 8, 15, 22, 28, and 29 for Sunday; and November 14 and 28 for second and fourth Saturday holidays, respectively. Besides these are regional holidays on November 9, 10, 11, 13, 16, 20, 23, 24 and 27.

Banks, including the SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and other lenders across India will remain closed tomorrow in the following cities:

On Tuesday, 10 November 2026, public and private sector lenders will be closed for customers in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Mumbai and Nagpur on account of Diwali / Bali Pratipada, Deepawali / Govardhan Puja, Laxmi Puja and Vikram Samvat New Year.

— Diwali / Balipratipada: This is the fourth day of Diwali and is celebrated in honour of the notional return of the daitya-king Bali (Mahabali) to earth.

— Deepawali / Govardhan Puja: This is the Hindu festival celebrated on the first lunar day in the month of Kartika, on the fourth day of Diwali.

— Lakshmi Puja: This is a Hindu occasion for the veneration of Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity, on the third day of Deepavali (Tihar) in parts of India and Nepal.

— Vikram Samvat New Year: It is the regional traditional New Year Day in Vikram Samvat, a Hindu calendar historically used in a number of Indian states and Nepal.

What can customers do for services on bank holidays? For customers who face urgent requirements or for daily spends, online banking services and bank mobile apps remain operational across the country even on official holidays and the weekends. You can thus use these uninterrupted services for convenient financial transactions.