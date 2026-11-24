Banks will remain closed in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Friday, November 27, according to the Reserve Bank of India calendar. Meanwhile, HDFC Bank's calendar states that banks will closed across Karnataka on November 27.

The RBI designated November 27 as the "Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act." Besides this, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe a public holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays.

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Why are banks closed in Bengaluru on Nov 27? Banks will be closed in Karnataka on November 27 on the occasion of Kanakadasa Jayanthi. The day is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of the revered poet, philosopher, composer, and social reformer Shri Kanaka Dasa.

Celebrated on a large scale in Karnataka, the day falls on the 18th day of the Karthika masa of the Hindu calendar every year. This year, the festival falls on November 27.

Credit: RBI

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Is Kanaka Dasa Jayanti a public holiday in Karnataka? Yes. According to Bank Bazaar.com, the Government of Karnataka has declared the birth anniversary of Kanaka Dasa a public holiday. Schools, colleges, and government institutions remain closed on this day to commemorate the saint.

The day is officially recognised by the Government of Karnataka to honour the contributions of Kanaka Dasa to literature, culture, and spiritual reform.

People celebrate this day by offering floral tributes to his portraits. People also enthusiastically decorate the idols of the saint which are later taken out in colourful processions throughout the state.

Who was Kanaka Dasa? Renowned in Kirtans and Ugabhoga ( Carnatic music compositions in the Kannada language), Kanaka Dasa was born as Thimmappa Nayaka on December 3, 1509, according to the Hindustan Times. He is considered an important literary and cultural figure who used his literary works to spread social awareness.

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He became a celebrated philosopher, poet, and musician. Kanakadasa was a devotee of Lord Krishna and a proponent of the Bhakti movement.

His compositions reflect a deep sense of devotion and social consciousness. He used the pen name - 'Kaaginele Adikeshava' - for all his songs. Some of his famous works include Nalacharithre, Haribhakthisara, Nrisimhastava, Ramadhanyacharithre and Mohanatarangini.

His birth anniversary is declared a regional public holiday annually to pay tribute to this great saint and poet.