Bank holiday Janmashtami 2024: Are banks closed on Monday, August 26?

  • On August 26, banks in certain Indian cities will closed due Janmashtami. Online and mobile banking services will continue.

Riya R Alex
Published24 Aug 2024, 08:54 AM IST
Janmashtami 2024: Banks will be closed in some parts of the country on August 26
Janmashtami 2024: Banks will be closed in some parts of the country on August 26(Hindustan Times)

Banks will remain closed on Monday, August 26, in certain parts of the country on account of Janmashtami as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.

Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla and Srinagar.

It must be noted that bank holidays differ across country according to different states. Hence, customers should check list of holidays with their nearest bank branch.

 

Also Read | Long weekend alert! Bank holidays and Janmashtami 2024 celebrations

All the bank holidays are mentioned in the annual holiday calendar declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act. This Act deals with the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are not available during such holidays.

 

Also Read | Is Indian stock market closed on Monday for Janmashtami?

However, all banks will operate their online and mobile banking services apps regardless bank holidays, however customers must check latest notifications for availability of such services. Customers can also withdraw cash from bank ATMs.

Also Read | Top Indian banks launch special FD schemes with higher interest rates

Janmashtami 2024

Janmashtami or Krishna Janmashtami is a Hindu festival which is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. This festival usually falls in August according to the Hindu lunar calendar. Lord Krishna is believed to be the eighth avatar of Vishnu.

On this day, devotees fast, sing devotional songs, reenact Krishna's life. They also stay up late on the eve on Janmashtami as Lord Krishna was believed to born at midnight. Lord Krishna's idol along with temples and homes are decorated with flowers and colours.

 

Also Read | When is Janmashtami 2024? August 26 or 27; check here

In certain parts of the country, Dahi Handi is organised to celebrate Lord Krishna's birth. This event reflects on Lord Krishna's love for dairy items and his playful nature.

In some other parts of the country, Lord Krishna's life and deeds are enacted through ‘Krishna Leela,' which is a dance drama, showing his childhood and other adventures. Such celebrations are also followed by colorful processions, music, dancing and chanting.

In the month of August banks have seven designated holidays excluding weekends.

 

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Aug 2024, 08:54 AM IST
HomeMoneyBank holiday Janmashtami 2024: Are banks closed on Monday, August 26?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.15
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.05
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.49%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    319.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    -5.05 (-1.56%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    352.00
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.95 (0.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    527.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    43.3 (8.95%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    226.90
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    16.5 (7.84%)

    Elgi Equipments

    693.60
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    46.9 (7.25%)

    Doms Industries

    2,599.10
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    168.4 (6.93%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,532.000.00
      Chennai
      73,890.000.00
      Delhi
      72,888.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,675.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Money

      More From Popular in Money
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue