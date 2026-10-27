Bank Holiday on Karwa Chauth 29 Oct 2026 Thursday: Not open! Check state, region where branches will remain closed

Bank Holiday on Karwa Chauth 29 Oct 2026 Thursday: Public and private lenders in one Indian state will remain closed on Thursday, 29 October, for Karwa Chauth, according to the Reserve Bank of India schedule.

As per RBI rules, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe listed holidays and mandatory closure on second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday in a month. In-branch services are shut, but digital services (online net banking, app) will remain operational. Usually, in addition to the common national and gazetted holidays, or weekend offs, banks in India could have local holidays and festivals off, as required.

The central bank releases its annual, official bank holiday list in January. Please contact your nearest local bank branch for their confirmed holiday schedule for 2026.

Bank Holiday on Karwa Chauth: Check state, region Banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and other lenders will remain closed on Thursday, 29 October for Karwa Chauth in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, according to the official RBI holiday calendar.

Notably, this will be followed by bank holidays on 31 October (Saturday) on account of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat; and 1 November across India for Sunday weekend holiday.

What can customers do when banks are closed? During bank holidays, online banking services remain available across the country to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.

— An individual can use UPI or the respective bank's app to make payments and receive money from others. These services work round the clock, whether banks are open or not. Though, at times, it may be down due to scheduled maintenance during which the banks will notify you.

— Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT / RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and cheque book forms.

— Apart from those options, credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can also be obtained through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.

Bank holidays in November 2026 — Check full list Banks will be closed for a total of 16 days next month, including state and regional holidays and weekend offs, as per the official RBI calendar, as following:

November 1 (Sunday): Banks will be closed pan India for Sunday holiday.

November 8 (Sunday): Banks will be closed pan India for Sunday holiday.

November 9 (Monday): Banks will be closed in Agartala, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Imphal and Jaipur. Kanpur and Lucknow for Diwali, Laxmi Puja, Govardhan Pooja and Vishwakarma Day.

November 10 (Tuesday): Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Mumbai and Nagpur on account of Bali Pratipada, Govardhan Puja, Laxmi Puja and Vikram Samvat New Year.

November 11 (Wednesday): Banks will be closed in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow and Shimla for Laxmi Puja, Ningol Chakkouba, Bhai Dooj and Chitragupt Jayanti. Notably, Gangtok has three consecutive regional bank holidays.

November 13 (Friday): Banks will be closed in Shillong for Wangala Festival.

November 14 (Saturday): Banks will be closed pan India for second Saturday holiday.

November 15 (Sunday): Banks will be closed pan India for Sunday holiday.

November 16 (Monday): Banks will be closed in Patna and Ranchi on account of Chhath Puja.