Bank Holiday on Friday 20 November: Branches closed in Dehradun, Uttarakhand due to this festival; no cheque clearances

Bank branches in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, will remain closed on Friday, November 20, on account of Igas-Bagwal, a traditional festival celebrated across the hill state.

The closure is part of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) regional holiday calendar. As a result, customers will not be able to access physical banking services at branches of major lenders, including State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB), in Dehradun.

Cheque clearances and other branch-based transactions will also be affected during the holiday.

However, digital banking services will continue to remain available. Customers can use internet banking, mobile banking applications, ATMs and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services for routine transactions.

When will banks remain open in November? Banks in Dehradun are expected to follow the following schedule:

November 17, Tuesday: Banks will remain open.

November 18, Wednesday: Banks will remain open.

November 19, Thursday: Banks will operate normally.

November 20, Friday: Branches in Dehradun will remain closed for Igas-Bagwal.

November 21, Saturday: Banks will remain open as it is the third Saturday of the month.

November 22, Sunday: Banks will remain closed due to the regular weekly holiday.

Bank branches in other parts of the country are expected to function normally on November 20, unless a separate regional or local holiday applies.

What is Igas-Bagwal? Igas-Bagwal, popularly known as Budhi Diwali or Old Diwali, is a traditional festival celebrated in Uttarakhand, particularly in the Garhwal and Kumaon regions.

The festival falls 11 days after Diwali, on Ekadashi during the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the Hindu month of Kartik.

According to local folklore, the festival originated from the delayed arrival of news about Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya after his 14-year exile. Difficult terrain and the remoteness of Himalayan villages meant that people in Uttarakhand received the news 11 days after the rest of the country had celebrated Diwali.

Another popular account links the festival to Madho Singh Bhandari, a 17th-century Garhwali military commander.

According to this tradition, villagers celebrated his victorious return from a military campaign in Tibet after a prolonged absence.

The festival is marked by traditional celebrations, including the Bhailo ritual, in which bundles of resin-rich pinewood are set alight and swung around on ropes, creating circular patterns of fire in the night sky. The practice is also known as Holla in some parts of Uttarakhand.