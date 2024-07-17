Bank holiday today: Are banks closed for Muharram, other local holidays in THESE cities?

Bank holiday: Banks will remain closed today, July 17, in selected regions of the country on account of Muharram/Ashoora/U Tirot Sing day, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines. Banks have 12 holidays in July.

Riya R Alex
First Published17 Jul 2024, 06:53 AM IST
Bank holiday on July 17.

Banks will remain closed today, July 17, in selected regions of the country on account of Muharram/Ashoora/U Tirot Sing day, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.

Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, and Srinagar.

 

Muharram

Muharram is the first month in the Islamic calendar. There are 12 months and 354 days in the Islamic calendar. The tenth day of Muharram month is known as Ashura recognising the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Husain, grandson of Prophet Muhammed. People are supposed to abstain from warfare during the month and devote time for prayer and reflection.

 

U Tirot Sing Day

U Tirot Sing Day is a regional festival in Meghalaya. The day is celebrated to recognise the memory of Tirot Sing, Khasi chief who fought against the British in the 19th century. Tirot,  known for his bravery and valour, drew his lineage from the Syiemlieh clan, declared war and fought against the British attempts to take over control of the Khasi Hills. On July 17, people in Meghalaya pay tribute to Tirot Singh by organising cultural events, processions etc.

 

Banks were previously closed on July 16, on account of Harela in Uttarakhand. Harela is a festival celebrated in Uttarakhand to mark the onset monsoon and beginning of the new agricultural season.

The next bank holiday will be on July 20 due to Kharchi Puja celebrated in Tripura. Banks will also be shut on Sundays-- July 21, and 28-- and the fourth Saturday on July 27.

 

Overall there are 12 holidays in July including Saturdays and Sundays. The Reserve Bank of India has designated the holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act. The Negotiable Instruments Act mentions the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments will not be available during the holidays. The customers can, however, avail online banking services.

