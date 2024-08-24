Bank holiday today: Are banks closed on Saturday, August 24?

Banks will remain closed today on August, 24. Banks are usually closed on second and fourth Saturdays of every month and is open on the first and third Saturdays of every month. August, 24 is the fourth Saturday of the month and therefore banks will remain shut on this day.

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain closed for regional and national holidays as per the state of residence. In addition to regional and national festivals, banks are also closed on all Sundays across the country.

Customers should accordingly check with their local bank branch before planning a visit to the bank as holidays differ from state to state in India. According to RBI’s list of holidays, for the month of August, banks will remain shut for seven days on account of national and regional festivals except the weekends.

Accordingly due to a series of holidays, there will be a long weekend from Saturday, August 24, to Monday, August 26. Holiday will begin with a bank holiday on Saturday, August 24, followed by Sunday, August 25, a regular bank holiday and additionally banks will be shut in most parts of the country on account of Janmashtami, which is celebrated on August 26

Bank holidays in August August 3 - Ker Puja is celebrated in Tripura to worship Vastu Devta. It is a tribal festival that is celebrated weeks after Kharchi Puja.

August 8 -Tendong Lho Rum Faat is celebrated by Lepcha tribe of Sikkim. Lepcha people believe that their ancestors in order get respite from 40 days and 40 nights of continuous rain, went up the Tendong Mountain.

August 13 - Manipur celebrated this day as Patriot Day and is an official holiday in the state. It is celebrated in memory of the Manipuri commanders who sacrificed their lives in the Anglo-Manipur War.

August 15 - India became independent from the British rule on this day after the Independence Movement. This day is a national holiday in the entire country.

August 19 - Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival, which celebrated to signify the relationship between siblings. Banks were closed is most parts of the country.

August 20 -Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, Kerala observes birth anniversary of Narayana Guru. Therefore, this day was a state holiday in Kerala. Sree Narayana Guru was a social reformer who fought against the caste system.

August 26 - Janmashtami is a Hindu festival celebrated to mark the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. Banks will be closed in some parts of the country on this day.