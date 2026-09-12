Bank holiday today: Are HDFC, ICICI and SBI branches closed on Saturday, September 12?

Bank holiday today: Banking services were disrupted on Friday due to a nationwide bank strike. If you have pending bank-related tasks to complete now, then it's important to check whether lenders will be open or closed today.

All private and public-sector bank branches across the country will remain shut today, September 12, as the date falls on the second Saturday of the month. Hence, customers will not be able to access in-branch banking services, though online services remain operational.

This is because all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe mandatory holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, along with Sundays, as per guidelines set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Lenders also have an off on national, religious, and regional holidays, though the list of such holidays varies across states. Another occasion when bank branches remain closed pan-India is on gazetted public holidays.

Additionally, the RBI’s bank holiday calendar lists Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva as a holiday in Guwahati on September 12.

Which Saturdays are working for banks? Banks in India are open to provide customer services on the first, third, and fifth (if applicable) Saturdays of the month. However, it depends on specific holidays scheduled by the central bank.

Therefore, customers should be aware that banks are operational on every first, third, and fifth (if applicable) Saturday unless there is a designated holiday.

When is the next bank holiday Apart from the regular Sunday off, the next RBI-specified bank holiday falls on September 14 when banks in Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Vijayawada will remain closed due to the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

In the month of September, private and public-sector banks were scheduled to be closed for 16 days, including weekend offs. Some of the upcoming bank closures for this month will be observed to celebrate Samvatsari, Unitarian Anniversary Day, Karma Puja, among other occasions.

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Despite the holidays, essential banking services remain operational nationwide despite the physical branch closures. Still, customers are advised to check RBI's holiday schedule or confirm with their local bank branch before planning a visit.

Doing do in advance can help ensure that important banking tasks, such as cheque clearances or cash transactions are completed on time, especially around long weekends or festive periods.

Digital banking, ATMs remain open Although in-branch services remain unavailable during national and regional bank holidays, customers can continue using online or mobile banking services, unless they are specifically notified by the service provider of technical issues or any other reasons.

If you are facing cash emergencies, you can easily withdraw money from ATMs as they remain open round the clock. Individuals can also use their respective bank’s app or UPI to make payments at different outlets and to other people.

While bank holidays can temporarily affect the operations of bank branches, digital banking ensures that your transactions remain smooth.

Additionally, fund transfer requests can also be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be obtained through card services.