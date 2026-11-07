Bank holiday today: Are SBI, HDFC, ICICI branches open or closed on Saturday, 7 Nov ahead of Diwali? Check RBI calendar

There is no listed bank holiday today, on Saturday, 7 November, according to the central bank's official calendar. This means that all public and private sector lenders including the State Bank of India and HDFC Bank will be open for customers across India.
According to Reserve Bank of India's rules, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe listed holidays and mandatory closure on second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday in a month. In-branch services are shut, but digital services (online net banking, app) will remain operational.
Since today, 7 November, is the first Saturday of the month and not a regional or cultural holiday, banks will remain open for customers across India.
Usually, in addition to the common national and gazetted holidays, or weekend offs, banks in India could have local holidays and festivals off, as required. The central bank releases its annual, official bank holiday list in January. Please contact your nearest local bank branch for their confirmed holiday schedule for 2026.
Banks will be closed for a total of 16 days this month, including state and regional holidays and weekend offs, as per the official RBI calendar for November.
Of this, banks, including the SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and other lenders across India will remain closed on the following date next week:
— November 8 (Sunday): Banks will be closed pan India for Sunday holiday.
For customers who face urgent requirements or for daily spends, online banking services and bank mobile apps remain operational across the country even on official holidays and the weekends. You can thus use these uninterrupted services for convenient financial transactions.
— An individual can use UPI or the respective bank's app to make payments and receive money from others. These services work round the clock, whether banks are open or not. Though, at times, it may be down due to scheduled maintenance during which the banks will notify you.
— Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT / RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and cheque book forms.
— Apart from those options, credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can also be obtained through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Check the official RBI or respective bank websites for bank holiday calendar, alerts and notifications.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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