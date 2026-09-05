Bank holiday today: Check if SBI, HDFC, ICICI branches are open or closed on Saturday, September 5

September 5 is celebrated as Teachers’ Day in India every year to honour the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the nation's second President. However, for bank customers, the day is a regular working Saturday.

All private and public-sector banks in India will remain open today, as the date falls on the first Saturday of the month, which is a working day for all lenders.

According to guidelines set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all scheduled and non-scheduled banks are mandatorily shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, as well as all Sundays.

Additionally, in-branch banking services remain unavailable on national, religious and regional holidays, although the list of such holidays varies from state to state. Bank branches are closed across the country on gazetted public holidays.

When is the next bank holiday Apart from the regular Sunday off, the next RBI-specified bank holiday falls on September 11, when banks in Jaipur will remain closed due to elections in the jurisdiction of Jaipur Municipal Corporation.

In the month of September, private and public-sector banks are scheduled to be closed for 15 days, including weekend offs.

As India enters the festive season, several bank holidays are lined up this month, with closures varying across states and regions. Some of the upcoming bank closures this month will be observed to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva and Karma Puja among others.

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Meanwhile, essential banking services remain operational nationwide despite the physical branch closures.

Customers are advised to check RBI's holiday schedule or confirm with their local bank branch before planning a visit as it can help ensure that important banking tasks, such as cheque clearances or cash transactions are completed on time, especially around long weekends or festive periods.

What services can you access during banks holidays? The closure of physical branches, however, does not mean that banking services will come to a complete stop. Customers can continue using online or mobile banking services, unless they are specifically notified by the service provider of technical issues or any other reasons.

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If you are facing cash emergencies, you are free to withdraw money from ATMs as they remain operational round the clock. Individuals can also use their respective bank’s app or UPI to make payments at different outlets and to other people.

While bank holidays can temporarily affect the operations of bank branches, digital banking ensures that your transactions remain smooth.

Additionally, fund transfer requests can also be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be obtained through card services.