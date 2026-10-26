Bank holiday today Oct 26: Why are branches at some locations closed today despite Monday working day? RBI calendar list

Bank branches in five cities are closed today, Monday, October 26, despite usual Monday operations. The closures mark Laxmi Puja, Accession Day and Maharishi Valmiki’s birthday. These holidays appear in the Reserve Bank of India’s calendar for October 2026.
Branches are closed in Agartala, Chandigarh, Jammu, Shimla and Srinagar. The holiday covers public and private banks in these locations. These include SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, PNB and Canara Bank. Customers should confirm their local branch’s holiday schedule before visiting.
Today’s closure does not apply throughout India. Banks observe local festivals and holidays alongside nationwide holidays and regular weekly breaks. This explains why some branches remain closed even on a Monday. The RBI releases its official annual bank holiday list in January.
All scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe listed holidays. They also close every Sunday and on the second and fourth Saturdays. Branch services stop during these holidays, while online banking and banking apps remain available. Customers can therefore continue using digital services when their branches are closed.
The October calendar includes nationwide closures and holidays limited to certain cities. October 2 marked Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, with banks closed nationwide. Sundays fell on October 4, 11, 18 and 25. October 10 and 24 were the second and fourth Saturdays, respectively.
October 10 also marked Mahalaya Amavasye in Bengaluru and Kolkata. Agartala observed Maha Saptami on October 17. October 19 brought closures for Dussehra, Maha Navami, Ayutha Pooja and Durga Puja.
These covered Agartala, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi and Shillong.
On October 20, most major cities observed Dussehra, Vijaya Dashmi or Mahanavami holidays. Gangtok and Imphal were exceptions. October 21 closures covered Agartala, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram.
These holidays marked Vijaya Dasami and Durga Puja. Gangtok also observed Durga Puja and Dasain holidays on October 22 and 23.
After today, Shimla branches will be closed on October 29 for Karva Chauth. Ahmedabad branches will close on October 31 for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birthday. Customers in these cities should consider these dates when planning branch visits.
Online banking offers payment options during branch holidays. Customers can use UPI or their bank’s app to send and receive money. These services work round the clock, including holidays.
However, scheduled maintenance can temporarily interrupt access. Banks notify customers about such maintenance. Customers can also access their accounts through online banking.
The RBI calendar identifies holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Checking local holiday details helps customers plan visits to services that require branch assistance.
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