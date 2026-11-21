Bank holiday today: Branches of all public and private sector lenders, including the State Bank of India and HDFC Bank across India are open and working today, on Saturday, 21 November 2026, according to the Reserve Bank of India's official holiday calendar for the year.
Notably, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe listed holidays and mandatory closure on second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday in a month. However, since today is the third Saturday, banks will be working as usual.
As per RBI rules, in-branch services are shut while banks in India are closed for common national and gazetted holidays, weekend offs and local holidays and festivals off, but digital services (online net banking, app) remain operational.
The central bank releases its annual, official bank holiday list in January. It is advisable to contact your nearest local bank branch for their confirmed 2026 annual holiday schedule.
As per the RBI calendar, banks will be closed on 16 days this month, including state and regional holidays and weekend offs. These are as follows:
Banks, including SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank and other lenders across India will remain closed across cities as follows:
On bank holidays, customers can rely on online banking, bank apps, UPI, NEFT / RTGS and ATM outlets for services and convenient financial transactions in case of any urgent requirements or for daily spends.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Check the official RBI or respective bank websites for bank holiday calendar, alerts and notifications.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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