Bank holiday today: Are SBI, HDFC, ICICI branches closed on Monday, 9 November for Diwali? Check cities, RBI calendar

Bank holiday today: Publi c and private sector lenders, including the State Bank of India and HDFC Bank, will be closed for customers across cities on Monday, 9 November on account of Diwali, Laxmi Puja, Govardhan Pooja and Vishwakarma Day celebrations.

According to Reserve Bank of India's rules, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe listed holidays and mandatory closure on second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday in a month. In-branch services are shut, but digital services (online net banking, app) will remain operational.

Usually, in addition to the common national and gazetted holidays, or weekend offs, banks in India could have local holidays and festivals off, as required. The central bank releases its annual, official bank holiday list in January. Please contact your nearest local bank branch for their confirmed holiday schedule for 2026.

Bank holiday today: Check cities list Banks will be closed for a total of 16 days this month, including state and regional holidays and weekend offs, as per the official RBI calendar for November. Of this, banks, including the SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and other lenders across India will remain closed in the following cities today:

— November 9 (Monday): Banks will be closed for customers in Agartala, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow and Imphal on account of Diwali, Laxmi Puja, Govardhan Pooja and Vishwakarma Day celebrations.

Mumbai gets extra Diwali holiday? Notably, separately, the Maharashtra government has declared Monday, 9 November, a local holiday for state government and semi-government offices in Mumbai city and Mumbai Suburban districts on account of Diwali.

The November 9 holiday applies to state government and semi-government offices located in Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts. It is a local holiday and should not be treated as a statewide closure. The order also does not announce a general holiday for all private companies, shops or other workplaces.

The circular has been sent to several government offices, including the Governor's Secretariat, the Chief Minister's Office, the offices of the Deputy Chief Ministers, state ministers and departments, as well as Mumbai's civic and district administration.

Bank holidays in November 2026 — Full list November 1 (Sunday): Banks will be closed pan India for Sunday holiday.

November 8 (Sunday): Banks will be closed pan India for Sunday holiday.

November 9 (Monday): Banks will be closed in Agartala, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Imphal and Jaipur. Kanpur and Lucknow for Diwali, Laxmi Puja, Govardhan Pooja and Vishwakarma Day.

November 10 (Tuesday): Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Mumbai and Nagpur on account of Bali Pratipada, Govardhan Puja, Laxmi Puja and Vikram Samvat New Year.

November 11 (Wednesday): Banks will be closed in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow and Shimla for Laxmi Puja, Ningol Chakkouba, Bhai Dooj and Chitragupt Jayanti. Notably, Gangtok has three consecutive regional bank holidays.

November 13 (Friday): Banks will be closed in Shillong for Wangala Festival.

November 14 (Saturday): Banks will be closed pan India for second Saturday holiday.

November 15 (Sunday): Banks will be closed pan India for Sunday holiday

November 16 (Monday): Banks will be closed in Patna and Ranchi on account of Chhath Puja.

November 20 (Friday): Banks will be closed in Dehradun to observe Igas-Bagwal.

November 22 (Sunday): Banks will be closed pan India for Sunday holiday.

November 23 (Monday): Banks will be closed in Shillong for Seng Kut Snem.

November 24 (Tuesday): Banks will be closed in Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu and Kanpur. Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar for observances including Guru Nanak Jayanti, Karthika Purnima and Rahas Purnima.

November 27 (Friday): Banks will be closed in Bengaluru for Kanakadasa Jayanthi.

November 28 (Saturday): Banks will be closed pan India for fourth Saturday holiday.

November 29 (Sunday): Banks will be closed pan India for Sunday holiday. What can customers do for services on bank holidays? For customers who face urgent requirements or for daily spends, online banking services and bank mobile apps remain operational across the country even on official holidays and the weekends. You can thus use these uninterrupted services for convenient financial transactions.

— UPI transactions: An individual can use UPI or the respective bank's app to make payments and receive money from others. These services work round the clock, whether banks are open or not. Though, at times, it may be down due to scheduled maintenance during which the banks will notify you.

— NEFT / RTGS: Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT / RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and cheque book forms.

— ATM services: Apart from those options, credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can also be obtained through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.