Bank holiday today: Are SBI, HDFC, ICICI branches closed on Monday, 14 September, for Ganesh Chaturthi?

Bank holiday today: Public and private banks in multiple cities will remain closed today, on Monday, 14 September, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi, according to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar for the month.
Notably, this follows the weekend offs on 12 September (second Saturday) and 13 September (Sunday) and will be an extended holiday for bank operations across a number of cities and towns in India today.
As per RBI rules, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe mandatory closure on all second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday in a month. However, while access in-branch services are shut, online services (net banking and mobile app) will remain operational.
Usually, in addition to the common national and gazetted holidays, or weekend offs, banks in India could have local holidays and festivals off, as required. The central bank releases its annual, official bank holiday list in January. Please contact your nearest local bank branch for their confirmed holiday schedule for 2026.
Banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank and other lenders in Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Vijayawada will remain closed on Monday, 14 September on account of Ganesh Chaturthi / Ganesh Puja and other regional observances.
In RBI's holiday calendar, certain days are marked as non-working days for banks under “Negotiable Instruments Act” and other under “Banks’ Closing of Accounts.”
In September, private and public-sector banks were scheduled to be closed for 14 days, including weekend offs. Some of the upcoming bank closures for this month will be observed to celebrate Samvatsari, Unitarian Anniversary Day, Karma Puja, among other occasions. Here's the full list of all holidays in September 2026:
During bank holidays, online banking services remain available across the country to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.
An individual can use UPI or the respective bank's app to make payments and receive money from others. These services work round the clock, whether banks are open or not. Though, at times, it may be down due to scheduled maintenance during which the banks will notify you.
Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and cheque book forms.
Apart from those options, credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can also be obtained through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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