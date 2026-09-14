Bank holiday today: Are SBI, HDFC, ICICI branches closed on Monday, 14 September, for Ganesh Chaturthi?

Bank holiday today: Public and private banks in multiple cities will remain closed today, on Monday, 14 September, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi, according to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar for the month.

Notably, this follows the weekend offs on 12 September (second Saturday) and 13 September (Sunday) and will be an extended holiday for bank operations across a number of cities and towns in India today.

As per RBI rules, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe mandatory closure on all second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday in a month. However, while access in-branch services are shut, online services (net banking and mobile app) will remain operational.

Bank holiday today: Check full list of cities Usually, in addition to the common national and gazetted holidays, or weekend offs, banks in India could have local holidays and festivals off, as required. The central bank releases its annual, official bank holiday list in January. Please contact your nearest local bank branch for their confirmed holiday schedule for 2026.

Banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank and other lenders in Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Vijayawada will remain closed on Monday, 14 September on account of Ganesh Chaturthi / Ganesh Puja and other regional observances.

Bank holidays in September 2025 — Check dates here In RBI's holiday calendar, certain days are marked as non-working days for banks under “Negotiable Instruments Act” and other under “Banks’ Closing of Accounts.”

In September, private and public-sector banks were scheduled to be closed for 14 days, including weekend offs. Some of the upcoming bank closures for this month will be observed to celebrate Samvatsari, Unitarian Anniversary Day, Karma Puja, among other occasions. Here's the full list of all holidays in September 2026:

September 4 (Friday): Janmashtami (Vaishnava)/Krishna Jayanthi — applicable in several cities, including Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Shillong and Shimla.

September 6: Pan India for Sunday off.

September 11 (Friday): Elections in the jurisdiction of Jaipur Municipal Corporation — Jaipur.

September 12: Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva — Guwahati / pan India for second Saturday off.

September 13: Pan India for Sunday off.

September 14 (Monday): Ganesh Chaturthi/Ganesh Puja and other regional observances — Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Vijayawada.

September 15 (Tuesday): Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Nuakhai/Ganesh Chaturthi (second day) — Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar and Panaji.

September 20: Pan India for Sunday off.

September 21 (Monday): Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva/Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi — Bhubaneswar and Thiruvananthapuram.

September 22 (Tuesday): Karma Puja — Ranchi.

September 23 (Wednesday): Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji — Jammu and Srinagar.

September 25 (Friday): Indrajatra — Gangtok.

September 26: Pan India for fourth Saturday off.

September 27: Pan India for Sunday off. Need urgent cash, transactions? Here's what you can do During bank holidays, online banking services remain available across the country to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.

An individual can use UPI or the respective bank's app to make payments and receive money from others. These services work round the clock, whether banks are open or not. Though, at times, it may be down due to scheduled maintenance during which the banks will notify you.

Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and cheque book forms.