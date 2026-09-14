Bank holiday today: Are SBI, HDFC, ICICI branches closed on Monday, 14 September, for Ganesh Chaturthi?

Bank holiday today: Public and private banks in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad among other cities, are closed on 14 September for Ganesh Chaturthi. Net and app services are available for customers.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published14 Sep 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Add Mint as a preferred source on Google
In September, private and public-sector banks are scheduled to be closed for 14 days, including weekend offs.
In September, private and public-sector banks are scheduled to be closed for 14 days, including weekend offs. (AI generated image for representational purposes only)

Bank holiday today: Public and private banks in multiple cities will remain closed today, on Monday, 14 September, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi, according to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar for the month.

Notably, this follows the weekend offs on 12 September (second Saturday) and 13 September (Sunday) and will be an extended holiday for bank operations across a number of cities and towns in India today.

As per RBI rules, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe mandatory closure on all second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday in a month. However, while access in-branch services are shut, online services (net banking and mobile app) will remain operational.

Also Read | 8th pay commission: Age-based minimum pension enhancement up to 100%, explained

Bank holiday today: Check full list of cities

Usually, in addition to the common national and gazetted holidays, or weekend offs, banks in India could have local holidays and festivals off, as required. The central bank releases its annual, official bank holiday list in January. Please contact your nearest local bank branch for their confirmed holiday schedule for 2026.

Banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank and other lenders in Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Vijayawada will remain closed on Monday, 14 September on account of Ganesh Chaturthi / Ganesh Puja and other regional observances.

Bank holidays in September 2025 — Check dates here

In RBI's holiday calendar, certain days are marked as non-working days for banks under “Negotiable Instruments Act” and other under “Banks’ Closing of Accounts.”

Also Read | 8th pay commission: Dearness relief, pension revision—Top 12 pensioner demands

In September, private and public-sector banks were scheduled to be closed for 14 days, including weekend offs. Some of the upcoming bank closures for this month will be observed to celebrate Samvatsari, Unitarian Anniversary Day, Karma Puja, among other occasions. Here's the full list of all holidays in September 2026:

  • September 4 (Friday): Janmashtami (Vaishnava)/Krishna Jayanthi — applicable in several cities, including Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Shillong and Shimla.
  • September 6: Pan India for Sunday off.
  • September 11 (Friday): Elections in the jurisdiction of Jaipur Municipal Corporation — Jaipur.
  • September 12: Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva — Guwahati / pan India for second Saturday off.
  • September 13: Pan India for Sunday off.

Also Read | EPFO: What is Form 10C? Documents required for pension benefit claim, explained
  • September 14 (Monday): Ganesh Chaturthi/Ganesh Puja and other regional observances — Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Vijayawada.
  • September 15 (Tuesday): Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Nuakhai/Ganesh Chaturthi (second day) — Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar and Panaji.
  • September 20: Pan India for Sunday off.
  • September 21 (Monday): Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva/Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi — Bhubaneswar and Thiruvananthapuram.
  • September 22 (Tuesday): Karma Puja — Ranchi.
  • September 23 (Wednesday): Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji — Jammu and Srinagar.

Also Read | EPFO: 79% new UANs in FY26 generated by 18–30-year-old Gen Z workers, 28% women
  • September 25 (Friday): Indrajatra — Gangtok.
  • September 26: Pan India for fourth Saturday off.
  • September 27: Pan India for Sunday off.

Need urgent cash, transactions? Here's what you can do

During bank holidays, online banking services remain available across the country to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.

An individual can use UPI or the respective bank's app to make payments and receive money from others. These services work round the clock, whether banks are open or not. Though, at times, it may be down due to scheduled maintenance during which the banks will notify you.

Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and cheque book forms.

Apart from those options, credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can also be obtained through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

Ganesh ChaturthiState Bank Of IndiaMoneyBanks
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyBank holiday today: Are SBI, HDFC, ICICI branches closed on Monday, 14 September, for Ganesh Chaturthi?
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.