Bank holiday today: Public and private sector lenders in Shillong, including the State Bank of India and HDFC Bank, will be shut on Monday, 23 November, on account of Seng Kut Snem, according to the official Reserve Bank of India calendar.

Notably, banks in India are closed for common national and gazetted holidays, weekend offs and local holidays and festivals off, as required. The central bank releases its annual, official bank holiday list in January. Please contact your nearest local bank branch for their confirmed holiday schedule for 2026.

As per RBI rules, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe listed holidays and mandatory closure on second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday in a month. In-branch services are shut, but digital services (online net banking, app) will remain operational.

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What can customers do for services on bank holidays? For customers who face urgent requirements or for daily spends, online banking services and bank mobile apps remain operational across the country even on official holidays and the weekends. You can thus use these uninterrupted services for convenient financial transactions.

— UPI transactions: An individual can use UPI or the respective bank's app to make payments and receive money from others. These services work round the clock, whether banks are open or not. Though, at times, it may be down due to scheduled maintenance during which the banks will notify you.

— NEFT / RTGS: Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT / RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and cheque book forms.

— ATM services: Apart from those options, credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can also be obtained through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.

Bank holiday next week: Check dates, details Banks will be closed on 16 days this month, including state and regional holidays and weekend offs. This includes weekend offs on November 1, 8, 15, 22, 28, and 29 for Sunday; and November 14 and 28 for second and fourth Saturday holidays, respectively. Besides these are regional holidays on November 9, 10, 11, 13, 16, 20, 23, 24 and 27.

Of this, banks, including the SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and other lenders across India will remain closed on the following dates next week:

— November 23 (Monday): Banks will be closed in Shillong for Seng Kut Snem.

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— November 24 (Tuesday): Banks will be closed in Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu and Kanpur. Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar for observances including Guru Nanak Jayanti, Karthika Purnima and Rahas Purnima.

— November 27 (Friday): Banks will be closed in Bengaluru for Kanakadasa Jayanthi.

— November 28 (Saturday): Banks will be closed pan India for fourth Saturday holiday.

— November 29 (Sunday): Banks will be closed pan India for Sunday holiday