Bank holiday today: Are SBI, HDFC, ICICI branches closed on 14 November for second Saturday? Check RBI calendar

Bank holiday today: Public and private sector lenders, including the State Bank of India and HDFC Bank will be closed across India today, on 14 November, for the second Saturday weekend leave, according to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar.

As per RBI rules, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe listed holidays and mandatory closure on second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday in a month. In-branch services are shut, but digital services (online net banking, app) will remain operational.

Notably, banks in India are closed for common national and gazetted holidays, weekend offs and local holidays and festivals off, as required. The central bank releases its annual, official bank holiday list in January. Please contact your nearest local bank branch for their confirmed holiday schedule for 2026.

What can customers do for services on bank holidays? For customers who face urgent requirements or for daily spends, online banking services and bank mobile apps remain operational across the country even on official holidays and the weekends. You can thus use these uninterrupted services for convenient financial transactions.

— UPI transactions: An individual can use UPI or the respective bank's app to make payments and receive money from others. These services work round the clock, whether banks are open or not. Though, at times, it may be down due to scheduled maintenance during which the banks will notify you.

— NEFT / RTGS: Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT / RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and cheque book forms.

— ATM services: Apart from those options, credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can also be obtained through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.

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Bank holidays in November 2026 — Full list of cities, dates Banks will be closed on 16 days this month, including state and regional holidays and weekend offs. This includes weekend offs on November 1, 8, 15, 22, 28, and 29 for Sunday; and November 14 and 28 for second and fourth Saturday holidays, respectively. Besides these are regional holidays on November 9, 10, 11, 13, 16, 20, 23, 24 and 27.

Banks, including SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and other lenders across India will remain closed across cities as follows:

November 1 (Sunday): Banks will be closed pan India for Sunday holiday.

November 8 (Sunday): Banks will be closed pan India for Sunday holiday.

November 9 (Monday): Banks will be closed in Agartala, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Imphal and Jaipur. Kanpur and Lucknow for Diwali, Laxmi Puja, Govardhan Pooja and Vishwakarma Day.

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November 10 (Tuesday): Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Mumbai and Nagpur on account of Bali Pratipada, Govardhan Puja, Laxmi Puja and Vikram Samvat New Year.

November 11 (Wednesday): Banks will be closed in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow and Shimla for Laxmi Puja, Ningol Chakkouba, Bhai Dooj and Chitragupt Jayanti. Notably, Gangtok has three consecutive regional bank holidays.

November 13 (Friday): Banks will be closed in Shillong for Wangala Festival.

November 14 (Saturday): Banks will be closed pan India for second Saturday holiday.

November 15 (Sunday): Banks will be closed pan India for Sunday holiday

November 16 (Monday): Banks will be closed in Patna and Ranchi on account of Chhath Puja.

November 20 (Friday): Banks will be closed in Dehradun to observe Igas-Bagwal.