Bank holiday today: Are SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB branches closed on 24 October for fourth Saturday? Check RBI calendar

Bank holiday today: Public and private lenders, including branches of the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB), will be closed today, on 24 October for fourth Saturday off.
As per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe mandatory closure on second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday in a month. While in-branch services are shut, online services (net banking and app) remain operational.
Usually, in addition to the common national and gazetted holidays, or weekend offs, banks in India could have local holidays and festivals off, as required. The central bank releases its annual, official bank holiday list in January. Please contact your nearest local bank branch for their confirmed holiday schedule for 2026.
Banks, including the SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, PNB, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and other lenders across India will remain closed today, 24 October on account of it being the fourth Saturday of the month.
In RBI's holiday calendar, certain days are marked as non-working days for banks under “Negotiable Instruments Act” and other under “Banks’ Closing of Accounts.”
Banks will be closed for a total of 15 days this month as per the RBI calendar. Here's the full list of all holidays in October 2026:
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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