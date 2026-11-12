Bank holiday today: Are SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB branches closed on Thursday, 12 November? Check RBI calendar this week

Bank holiday today: Public and private sector lenders, including the State Bank of India and HDFC Bank, will be working as usual today, on Thursday, 12 November, according to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar.
As per RBI rules, banks in India are closed for common national and gazetted holidays, weekend offs and local holidays and festivals off, as required. The central bank releases its annual, official bank holiday list in January. Please contact your nearest local bank branch for their confirmed holiday schedule for 2026.
Notably, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe listed holidays and mandatory closure on second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday in a month. In-branch services are shut, but digital services (online net banking, app) will remain operational.
Banks, including SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and other lenders across India will remain closed across cities this week as follows:
— November 13 (Friday): Banks will be closed in Shillong for Wangala Festival.
— November 14 (Saturday): Banks will be closed pan India for second Saturday holiday.
— November 15 (Sunday): Banks will be closed pan India for Sunday holiday
— November 16 (Monday): Banks will be closed in Patna and Ranchi on account of Chhath Puja.
Banks will be closed for a total of 16 days this month, including state and regional holidays and weekend offs, as per the official RBI calendar for November. This includes weekend offs on November 1, 8, 15, 22, 28, and 29 for Sunday; and November 14 and 28 for second and fourth Saturday holidays, respectively. Besides these are regional holidays on November 9, 10, 11, 13, 16, 20, 23, 24 and 27.
Check the full list of dates, cities and reasons, here:
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Check the official RBI or respective bank websites for bank holiday calendar, alerts and notifications.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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