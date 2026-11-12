Bank holiday tomorrow: Branches closed in this state on Friday, Nov 13 —know reason and other details

All public and private-sector banks in Shillong, Meghalaya, will remain closed on Friday, November 13, as the region will celebrate its traditional Wangala festival, which is also known as the 100 drums festival.
Wangala is a popular post-harvest festival of the Meghalaya's Garo community. It is celebrated to thank Misi Saljong, the Sun God, for blessing the community with a good harvest and marking the end of the agricultural season.
Tomorrow's bank holiday in Meghalaya is part of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) state-wise holiday calendar, which is released at the beginning of every year.
According to the RBI schedule, November has a total of 11 holidays, excluding regular weekend offs on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.
Bank holidays usually differ from state to state, depending on the regional festivals and other occasions celebrated in each area.
The only time when all scheduled and non-scheduled banks suspend operations pan-India is during gazetted public holidays such as the Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti, as well as regular weekend holidays.
The next bank holiday will be on November 16 in Patna and Ranchi on account of Chhath Puja, also known as Surya Shashti Dala Chhath (Prath Arghya).
This is an ancient four-day Hindu festival dedicated to Surya, the Sun God, and Chhathi Maiya, believed to be the sixth form of Prakriti and the sister of Surya. Devotees offer prayers to the Sun God to express gratitude for sustaining life on Earth and seek blessings for the fulfilment of their wishes.
The closure of physical branches, however, does not mean that banking services will come to a complete stop. Customers can continue using online or mobile banking services, unless they are specifically notified by the service provider of technical issues or any other reasons.
If you are facing cash emergencies, you are free to withdraw money from ATMs as they remain operational round the clock. Individuals can also use their respective bank’s app or UPI to make payments at different outlets and to other people.
While bank holidays can temporarily affect the operations of bank branches, digital banking ensures that your transactions remain smooth.
Additionally, fund transfer requests can also be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be obtained through card services.
Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available during holidays.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.