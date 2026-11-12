Bank holiday tomorrow: Branches closed in this state on Friday, Nov 13 —know reason and other details

All public and private-sector banks in Shillong, Meghalaya, will remain closed on Friday, November 13, as the region will celebrate its traditional Wangala festival, which is also known as the 100 drums festival.

Wangala is a popular post-harvest festival of the Meghalaya's Garo community. It is celebrated to thank Misi Saljong, the Sun God, for blessing the community with a good harvest and marking the end of the agricultural season.

Tomorrow's bank holiday in Meghalaya is part of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) state-wise holiday calendar, which is released at the beginning of every year.

According to the RBI schedule, November has a total of 11 holidays, excluding regular weekend offs on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.

When are banks shut in India? Bank holidays usually differ from state to state, depending on the regional festivals and other occasions celebrated in each area.

The only time when all scheduled and non-scheduled banks suspend operations pan-India is during gazetted public holidays such as the Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti, as well as regular weekend holidays.

When is the next bank holiday? The next bank holiday will be on November 16 in Patna and Ranchi on account of Chhath Puja, also known as Surya Shashti Dala Chhath (Prath Arghya).

This is an ancient four-day Hindu festival dedicated to Surya, the Sun God, and Chhathi Maiya, believed to be the sixth form of Prakriti and the sister of Surya. Devotees offer prayers to the Sun God to express gratitude for sustaining life on Earth and seek blessings for the fulfilment of their wishes.

What services can you access during banks holidays? The closure of physical branches, however, does not mean that banking services will come to a complete stop. Customers can continue using online or mobile banking services, unless they are specifically notified by the service provider of technical issues or any other reasons.

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If you are facing cash emergencies, you are free to withdraw money from ATMs as they remain operational round the clock. Individuals can also use their respective bank’s app or UPI to make payments at different outlets and to other people.

While bank holidays can temporarily affect the operations of bank branches, digital banking ensures that your transactions remain smooth.

Additionally, fund transfer requests can also be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be obtained through card services.