Bank holiday tomorrow Monday Oct 26: Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Shimla, Srinagar, Jammu, Agartala branch closed; here's why

Banks in several parts of India will remain closed on Monday, October 26, as they will observe various regional holidays, including Laxmi Puja, Accession Day and Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday. The closures will vary by state and region, depending on the occasion being celebrated.
The bank holiday tomorrow is scheduled as part of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holiday calendar, which is released at the beginning of every year. According to the RBI calendar, October has a total of 11 holidays, excluding regular weekend offs on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.
Bank holidays usually differ from region to region, depending on the festivals and other occasions celebrated in each area. The only time when all scheduled and non-scheduled banks suspend operations pan-India is during gazetted public holidays and regular weekend holidays.
On Monday, October 26, in-branch bank services will remain unavailable in cities such as Agartala, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Jammu, Shimla and Srinagar.
The next bank holiday will fall on October 29, 2026, when banks across Shimla will remain closed due to the occasion of Karva Chauth, where married women observe a strict one day-long fast from sunrise to moonrise to pray for the safety, prosperity, and longevity of their husbands.
The last bank holiday of the month will be observed on October 31, when banks in Ahmedabad will remain closed to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister.
The closure of physical branches, however, does not mean that banking services will come to a complete stop. Customers can continue using online or mobile banking services, unless they are specifically notified by the service provider of technical issues or any other reasons.
If you are facing cash emergencies, you are free to withdraw money from ATMs as they remain operational round the clock. Individuals can also use their respective bank’s app or UPI to make payments at different outlets and to other people.
While bank holidays can temporarily affect the operations of bank branches, digital banking ensures that your transactions remain smooth.
Additionally, fund transfer requests can also be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms. Credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can be obtained through card services.
Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available during holidays.
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