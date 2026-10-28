Bank Holiday tomorrow: Open or closed on Karwa Chauth 29 Oct 2026 Thursday?

Bank holiday tomorrow: The Reserve Bank of India's official holiday schedule for October 2026 has listed a local holiday for public and private sector banks in one region on account of Karwa Chauth, to be observed on Thursday, 29 October this year.
In addition to the common national and gazetted holidays, or weekend offs, banks in India have local holidays and festivals listed on the RBI calendar, as required. Besides this, as per the central bank's rules, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe listed holidays and mandatory closure on second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday in a month. During these days, digital services (online net banking, app) remain operational while in-branch services are shut.
The RBI releases its official bank holiday list in January each year. Customers should contact your nearest local bank branch for the confirmed local holiday schedule.
Thus, according to the official RBI calendar, all banks in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, including public and private sector lenders the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and other more, will remain closed on Thursday, 29 October 2026 for Karwa Chauth.
During the week, other holidays to come are as follows: On 31 October (Saturday) in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday; and pan India on 1 November due to Sunday weekend holiday.
For customers who face urgent requirements or for daily spends, online banking services and bank mobile apps remain operational across the country even on official holidays and the weekends. You can thus use these uninterrupted services for convenient financial transactions.
Banks will be closed for a total of 16 days next month, including state and regional holidays and weekend offs, as per the official RBI calendar for November.
— Weekend offs: November 1, 8, 15, 22, 28, and 29 for Sunday holidays; and November 14 and 28 for second and fourth Saturday holidays, respectively.
— Regional holidays: November 9, 10, 11, 13, 16, 20, 23, 24 and 27.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Check the official RBI or respective bank websites for bank holiday calendar, alerts and notifications.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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