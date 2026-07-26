Bank holidays in August: SBI, HDFC, other lenders to be closed for 14 days next month; Check full RBI calendar here

Bank holidays in August 2026: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed 14 holidays next month for all public and private banks in India, which includes the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and others.
Lenders across different parts of the country typically witness a closure to observe and celebrate national, religious, and regional holidays. Operations are also suspended pan-India on gazetted public holidays
Additionally, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe mandatory closure on all second and fourth Saturdays, as well as every Sunday of the month. It means that on these days, customers will not be able to access in-branch services.
Further, holidays differ across states and union territories (UTs) due to local needs, and it is thus advisable to check RBI's holiday schedule or confirm with your local bank branch before planning a visit.
Being aware of the holiday schedule in advance can help avoid last-minute inconvenience and ensure that important banking tasks, such as cheque clearances, cash transactions or branch visits, are completed on time, especially around long weekends or festive periods.
In RBI's holiday calendar, certain days are marked as non-working days. Here's the full list of holidays in August 2026:
Essential banking services remain operational nationwide despite the physical branch closures. You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays, unless notified to users for technical or other reasons.
For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual. These services work round the clock, though at times it may be down due to scheduled maintenance during which the banks will notify you.
Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms. Apart from those options, credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can also be obtained through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also open.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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