Bank holidays in August: SBI, HDFC, other lenders to be closed for 14 days next month; Check full RBI calendar here

In August 2026, RBI has marked 14 holidays for banks, during which in-branch services will not be available. UPI, ATM and other such essential services remain functional on holidays. Check full RBI's bank holiday calendar for next month here.

Eshita Gain
Published26 Jul 2026, 09:39 PM IST
Bank holidays in August: SBI, HDFC, other lenders to be closed for 14 days next month
Bank holidays in August: SBI, HDFC, other lenders to be closed for 14 days next month(Mint)

Bank holidays in August 2026: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed 14 holidays next month for all public and private banks in India, which includes the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and others.

Lenders across different parts of the country typically witness a closure to observe and celebrate national, religious, and regional holidays. Operations are also suspended pan-India on gazetted public holidays

Additionally, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe mandatory closure on all second and fourth Saturdays, as well as every Sunday of the month. It means that on these days, customers will not be able to access in-branch services.

Bank holidays in August 2026 — Check RBI calendar

Further, holidays differ across states and union territories (UTs) due to local needs, and it is thus advisable to check RBI's holiday schedule or confirm with your local bank branch before planning a visit.

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Being aware of the holiday schedule in advance can help avoid last-minute inconvenience and ensure that important banking tasks, such as cheque clearances, cash transactions or branch visits, are completed on time, especially around long weekends or festive periods.

In RBI's holiday calendar, certain days are marked as non-working days. Here's the full list of holidays in August 2026:

  • August 2: Bank branches will be shut pan-India for Sunday off.
  • August 4: Banks will be closed in Agartala for Ker Puja.
  • August 8: Bank branches will be shut pan-India as it is a second Saturday. Additionally, Gangtok will observe Tendong Lho Rum Faat.
  • August 9: Bank branches will be shut pan-India for Sunday off.
  • August 13: All banks will be closed in Imphal for Patriot's Day.
  • August 15: India will observe Independence Day, hence banks pan-India will have a holiday.
  • August 16: Bank branches will be shut pan-India for Sunday off.
  • August 22: Bank branches will be shut pan-India as it is a fourth Saturday.
  • August 19: Banks will be closed in Agartala for celebrating the birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.
  • August 23: Bank branches will be shut pan-India for Sunday off.
  • August 25: All lenders will be shut in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada on the occasion of Milad-Un-Nabi/First Onam/Milad-i-Sherif (birthday of Prophet Muhammed).
  • August 26: Banks will be closed in Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of Id-E-Milad/Baravafat/Milad-un-Nabi (birthday of Prophet Mohammad)/Thiruvonam.
  • August 28: Banks will be shut in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram for Raksha Bandhan/Pang-Lhabsol/Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi/Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi/Ayyankali Jayanthi.
  • August 30: Bank branches will be shut pan-India for Sunday off.

What services can you use during bank holidays?

Essential banking services remain operational nationwide despite the physical branch closures. You can continue to use online or mobile banking services even on national holidays, unless notified to users for technical or other reasons.

For cash emergencies, ATMs are open for withdrawals, app and UPI function as usual. These services work round the clock, though at times it may be down due to scheduled maintenance during which the banks will notify you.

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Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and chequebook forms. Apart from those options, credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can also be obtained through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also open.

About the Author

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.

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