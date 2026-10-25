Bank holidays in November: When are banks, such as SBI, HDFC and ICICI, closed next month? Check city-wise list

Bank customers should plan branch visits during November 2026, with several regional holidays ahead. Closures will differ across cities, depending on local festivals and observances.
A holiday in one city does not mean banks close throughout India. Customers should check their branch’s holiday schedule before travelling for work.
Regional holidays fall on 9, 10, 11, 13 and 16 November. Further dates include 20, 23, 24 and 27 November. These cover Diwali celebrations, Chhath Puja, Guru Nanak Jayanti and several local festivals.
Banks will also observe holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays. These fall on 14 November and 28 November, respectively.
On November 9, banks will be closed in Agartala, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Imphal and Jaipur. Kanpur and Lucknow will also observe a bank holiday that day. The date covers the celebrations of Diwali, Laxmi Puja, Govardhan Pooja and Vishwakarma Day.
The following day, 10 November, brings closures in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Mumbai and Nagpur. Celebrations include Bali Pratipada, Govardhan Puja, Laxmi Puja and Vikram Samvat New Year. Customers in these cities should complete urgent branch work before the holiday.
On 11 November, banks will be closed in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow and Shimla. Observances include Laxmi Puja, Ningol Chakkouba, Bhai Dooj and Chitragupt Jayanti. Gangtok therefore has three consecutive regional bank holidays, from 9 November to 11 November.
Shillong will observe a bank holiday for Wangala Festival on 13 November. Patna and Ranchi will have bank holidays for Chhath Puja on 16 November. Dehradun will observe Igas-Bagwal on 20 November, leading to another local closure. Shillong banks will be closed again for Seng Kut Snem on 23 November.
Then, 24 November has the widest spread of regional closures among the month's days. Observances include Guru Nanak Jayanti, Karthika Purnima and Rahas Purnima. Banks will be closed in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Lucknow.
Other affected centres include Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu and Kanpur. Kohima, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar will also observe the holiday.
Bengaluru will observe a bank holiday on 27 November for Kanakadasa Jayanthi. The fourth Saturday holiday follows immediately on 28 November. Customers needing branch assistance should keep these consecutive closures in mind.
No other regional holidays appear for Chennai, Guwahati, Kochi, Panaji, Thiruvananthapuram or Vijayawada. However, the Saturday holiday rule still applies to banks in these centres.
Before visiting, confirm opening hours and complete urgent banking tasks ahead of the holidays. This can help avoid wasted journeys and delays during the busy festive month.
Disclosure: Data about bank holidays in November taken from the RBI website
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