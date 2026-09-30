Bank holidays in October 2026: Banks to remain closed on multiple days for festive season | Check RBI calendar

Banks across India will remain closed for several days in October owing to a mix of national, regional, and religious holidays. These closures, which apply to all scheduled and non-scheduled banks, are mandated under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar.
While some holidays are observed nationwide, most are restricted to specific states or to regional festivals under the “Negotiable Instruments Act.”
Here is the complete state-wise list of bank holidays for October:
In addition to the dates listed above, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will observe their regular public holidays on all Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.
Customers are advised to plan their branch visits accordingly or utilise digital banking services for immediate transactions.
During bank holidays, online banking services remain available nationwide to ensure uninterrupted access. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.
An individual can use UPI or the respective bank's app to make payments and receive money from others. These services work around the clock, whether banks are open or not. Though at times it may be down due to scheduled maintenance, during which the banks will notify you.
Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and cheque book forms.
In addition to those options, credit, debit, and ATM cards can also be obtained through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.
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