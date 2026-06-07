Bank Holidays next week — 8 to 14 June: When will SBI, HDFC, ICICI and other banks be closed? RBI calendar here

Banks across India are closed today, 7 June 2026, as it is Sunday which is a bank holiday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the monetary apex institution, lists bank holidays during which private and public banks will remain closed across India, and offline banking services will remain suspended. Let's find out when will SBI, HDFC, ICICI and other banks be closed in the coming week, between 8 and 14 June.
The RBI listed a total of eleven holidays this month accruing on account of national, regional, and religious holidays. This list includes the weekend holidays for second and fourth Saturday, all Sundays, and Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act. It is important to note that some holidays are specific to certain states or regions across the country on which bank branches will remain closed and bank operations will remain suspended.
As per RBI calendar schedule, there are no regional or public bank holidays in the second week of May, except for customary second Saturday and Sunday. However, in the third and subsequent fourth week, certain days are marked as non-working days for banks under “Negotiable Instruments Act”. Furthermore, no bank holiday is listed under “Banks’ Closing of Accounts” in the period considered.
15 June: Banks will remain closed in Aizawl to commemorate the founding of the Young Mizo Association (YMA). On the occasion of Raja Sankranti, banks will be closed in Bhubaneswar on this day.
25 June: Banks will be closed in Vijayawada on account of Moharrum.
26 June: Bank operations will remain suspended in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jammu, Kanpur Kolkata. Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar, on the occasion of Muharrum.
29 June: To mark the birth anniversary of Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti, banks will be shut in Shimla
30 June: To celebrate the regional public holiday Remna Ni, banks will be closed in Aizawl.
Since second and fourth Saturdays are observed as public holidays in addition to Sundays, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will remain closed for a total of 6 days in the remaining days of the month on account of weekends. Hence, banking services will remain suspended on 7, 13, 14, 21, 27 and 28 June. Since, 13 and 27 June are second and fourth Saturdays, respectively. Customers will not be able to access in-branch services on these days. However, customers must check with their local bank branches for exact holiday applicability.
Online banking services such as NEFT, RTGS and UPI will remain operational even on bank holidays. Internet banking, SMS banking, and WhatsApp banking services will remain serviceable for account holders and registered bank customers. Customers will be able to check balances, pay bills, transfer funds, and apply for digital loans from anywhere.
Consumers can access digital and net banking services throughout the year as they are available work round the clock, whether banks are open or not. However, at times these services may not be operational due to scheduled maintenance activity for which the banks usually notify their customers in advance.
Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.
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