Bank Holidays next week — 8 to 14 June: When will SBI, HDFC, ICICI and other banks be closed? RBI calendar here

Banks across India are closed today, 7 June 2026, as it is Sunday which is a bank holiday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the monetary apex institution, lists bank holidays during which private and public banks will remain closed across India, and offline banking services will remain suspended. Let's find out when will SBI, HDFC, ICICI and other banks be closed in the coming week, between 8 and 14 June.

The RBI listed a total of eleven holidays this month accruing on account of national, regional, and religious holidays. This list includes the weekend holidays for second and fourth Saturday, all Sundays, and Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act. It is important to note that some holidays are specific to certain states or regions across the country on which bank branches will remain closed and bank operations will remain suspended.

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Here's the RBI 2026 holiday calendar for June

View full Image View full Image RBI holiday calendar for June 2026

Are there any bank holidays in the second week of May? As per RBI calendar schedule, there are no regional or public bank holidays in the second week of May, except for customary second Saturday and Sunday. However, in the third and subsequent fourth week, certain days are marked as non-working days for banks under “Negotiable Instruments Act”. Furthermore, no bank holiday is listed under “Banks’ Closing of Accounts” in the period considered.

15 June: Banks will remain closed in Aizawl to commemorate the founding of the Young Mizo Association (YMA). On the occasion of Raja Sankranti, banks will be closed in Bhubaneswar on this day.

25 June: Banks will be closed in Vijayawada on account of Moharrum.

26 June: Bank operations will remain suspended in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jammu, Kanpur Kolkata. Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar, on the occasion of Muharrum.

29 June: To mark the birth anniversary of Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti, banks will be shut in Shimla

30 June: To celebrate the regional public holiday Remna Ni, banks will be closed in Aizawl.

Saturdays and Sundays listed as holidays Since second and fourth Saturdays are observed as public holidays in addition to Sundays, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks will remain closed for a total of 6 days in the remaining days of the month on account of weekends. Hence, banking services will remain suspended on 7, 13, 14, 21, 27 and 28 June. Since, 13 and 27 June are second and fourth Saturdays, respectively. Customers will not be able to access in-branch services on these days. However, customers must check with their local bank branches for exact holiday applicability.

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Will online banking services remain operational on holidays? Online banking services such as NEFT, RTGS and UPI will remain operational even on bank holidays. Internet banking, SMS banking, and WhatsApp banking services will remain serviceable for account holders and registered bank customers. Customers will be able to check balances, pay bills, transfer funds, and apply for digital loans from anywhere.