Bank holidays next week: All public and private sector lenders, including the State Bank of India and HDFC Bank will remain closed on three days next week between 30 November to 6 December across regions, according to the central bank's official calendar.

Banks are also closed pan India today, on 29 November, on account of the Sunday weekend holiday.

According to Reserve Bank of India's rules, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe listed holidays and mandatory closure on second and fourth Saturdays and every Sunday in a month. In-branch services are shut, but digital services (online net banking, app) will remain operational.

Bank holidays next week: Check full list of dates, details Usually, in addition to the common national and gazetted holidays, or weekend offs, banks in India could have local holidays and festivals off, as required. The central bank releases its annual, official bank holiday list in January. Please contact your nearest local bank branch for their confirmed holiday schedule for 2026.

Banks across India, including SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and other lenders will be closed for a total of three days next week as follows:

December 1 — Tuesday — Banks in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh and Kohima, Nagaland in the northeastern states will be closed on account of Indigenous Faith Day and the State Inauguration Day celebrations, respectively.

December 3 — Thursday — Banks in Panaji, Goa, will be closed for the Feast of St. Francis Xavier.

December 6 — Sunday — Banks will be closed pan India, on account of the Sunday weekend holiday. Notably, 5 December is a working Saturday. This is because banks are only closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

What can customers do for services on bank holidays? For customers who face urgent requirements or for daily spends, online banking services and bank mobile apps remain operational across the country even on official holidays and the weekends. You can thus use these uninterrupted services for convenient financial transactions.

— UPI transactions: An individual can use UPI or the respective bank's app to make payments and receive money from others. These services work round the clock, whether banks are open or not. Though, at times, it may be down due to scheduled maintenance during which the banks will notify you.

— NEFT / RTGS: Additionally, fund transfer requests can be made using NEFT / RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms and cheque book forms.

— ATM services: Apart from those options, credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards can also be obtained through card services. Services such as account maintenance forms, setting up standing instructions, and applying for a locker are also available.